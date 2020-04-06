Global  

BREAKING: Funke Akindele, husband plead guilty in court for violating coronavirus lockdown

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Funke Akindele and JJC Skillzwere charged to court by the Lagos government.

The post BREAKING: Funke Akindele, husband plead guilty in court for violating coronavirus lockdown appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
