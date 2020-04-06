Funke Akindele and JJC Skillzwere charged to court by the Lagos government. The post BREAKING: Funke Akindele, husband plead guilty in court for violating coronavirus lockdown appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ceejay agbo RT @SaharaReporters: BREAKING: @FunkeAkindele, Husband To Do 14-day Community Service, Pay Fine For Lockdown Violation | Sahara Reporters… 3 minutes ago Tomedy_WPDesigns✂️ RT @adeyanjudeji: BREAKING: Funke Akindele & husband found guilty, fined N100,000 each …to serve 14 days community service. Which Court w… 4 minutes ago Elemóshó RT @MobilePunch: [BREAKING] Lockdown: Police take Funke Akindele, husband to court https://t.co/8uDhpU3VHo https://t.co/A65G6dqVQg 5 minutes ago TAIWO...OLUWASEUN💥🚦⚡️ RT @MobilePunch: BREAKING: Funke Akindele, husband get 14-day community service for flouting lockdown order https://t.co/ORFDwjlgRt 5 minutes ago MUHAMMAD I ABUBAKAR RT @channelstv: BREAKING: Funke Akindele, Husband Sentenced To 14 Days Community Service, To Pay N100,000 Fine https://t.co/gIzHmjDbSh http… 8 minutes ago Your Favourite Engineer💯 RT @TheNationNews: BREAKING: Court sentences Funke Akindele, husband to 14-day community service https://t.co/FNTv9LlJnc 27 minutes ago St. Manuel RT @EdoSocials: [BREAKING]: COURT SENTENCES FUNKE AKINDELE, HUSBAND TO 14 DAYS COMMUNITY SERVICE… TO PAY N100K FINE EACH A Magistrate cour… 33 minutes ago 😁GEORGE⚽⚽⚽ RT @tvcnewsng: BREAKING: Actress Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello sentenced to 14-day community service. To pay N1… 36 minutes ago