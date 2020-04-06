‘There’s going to be a lot of death’, Trump tells America as coronavirus spreads

US President Donald Trump said US was heading into what could be its ‘toughest’ weeks. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States. Trump said, “We're working in to insure that the supplies are delivered where and when they're needed. In some cases, we're telling governors we can't go...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
EMS👸🏼👸🏼 Thanks to all the selfish twats out there ‘exercise’ is no longer a reason to leave your house🤕 All the people who… https://t.co/0x2j2VNSPI 1 second ago
RCSaab RT @G4Gautam1443: Giving up on those who were once close..
Is something I can't do easily.
But once the limit is crossed
There is no going… 4 seconds ago