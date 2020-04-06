Global  

‘There’s going to be a lot of death’, Trump tells America as coronavirus spreads

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Mr Trump says "We probably have never seen anything like these kinds of numbers. Maybe during the war, during a World War One or Two or something."

The post 'There's going to be a lot of death', Trump tells America as coronavirus spreads appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘There will be a lot of death’: Donald Trump warns as COVID-19 cases swell in US

‘There will be a lot of death’: Donald Trump warns as COVID-19 cases swell in US 03:02

 US President Donald Trump said US was heading into what could be its ‘toughest’ weeks. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States. Trump said, “We're working in to insure that the supplies are delivered where and when they're needed. In some cases, we're telling governors we can't go...

