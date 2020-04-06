Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Tiger tests positive to coronavirus

Tiger tests positive to coronavirus

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
No other animals at the zoo are showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The post Tiger tests positive to coronavirus appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: A tiger has tested positive for COVID-19, what could this mean? | Oneindia News

A tiger has tested positive for COVID-19, what could this mean? | Oneindia News 02:17

 A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19. 4-yr-old Nadia was tested after she and her sister and few other big cats in the enclosure developed dry coughs and reported a loss of appetite. What implications does this have? We talk about that. #TigerTestsPositive

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.