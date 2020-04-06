Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > BREAKING: British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

BREAKING: British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Mr Johnson's condition worsened over the course of Monday afternoon.

The post BREAKING: British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care 01:10

 Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HollyCarolEarls

Holly RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: British PM Boris Johnson’s condition worsens, taken to intensive care with coronavirus infection. https://t.… 3 seconds ago

PobreClaseMedia

Silvina RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is suffering from coronavirus, has been admitted to intensive care as his… 7 seconds ago

BistyCSRoss

Bisty CS Ross RT @AP: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit of hospital after coronavirus symptoms worsen. https://… 12 seconds ago

Bindia87277350

Bindia RT @journorosa: BREAKING NEWS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson now in Intensive Care in hospital. #COVID19 #coronavirus 16 seconds ago

IzaacTerrazas

Izaac Terrazas RT @ABCWorldNews: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his c… 25 seconds ago

indikarama

LOL RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING NEWS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care. No 10 statement > https://t.co/Ckw5… 26 seconds ago

Melbchief

Chip Le Grand RT @theage: BREAKING: British PM Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care with coronavirus. https://t.co/2HTtZfgSS2 36 seconds ago

RodrigoSeo

Rodrigo Vargas Acevedo RT @Jerusalem_Post: The #British government will continue to make sure Prime Minister Boris #Johnson's plans for defeating the #coronavirus… 53 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.