South Africa: Social Protection Responses to the COVID-19 Lockdown
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () [The Conversation Africa] Poor and vulnerable South Africans, including domestic, farm, service sector, and self-employed workers as well as children from poor families, face a double shock. COVID-19 is a major health risk that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide and is starting to claim lives in South Africa. Social distancing and self-isolation are necessary to slow the spread of the virus, and the 21-day lockdown is designed to "flatten the curve".
Authorities in Cape Town, South Africa have started the process of moving 4,000 homeless people off the streets to a sports field in Strandfontein, a suburb 30 kilometres away from the CBD.
South Africa has been under a national 21-day lockdown since 27th March.
President Cyril Ramaphosa...