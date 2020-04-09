Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks

Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The DG said personal attacks have been going on for more than two, three months.

The post Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aimanehi

Cornelia Oseghale Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks https://t.co/8kiu3WuONt 32 minutes ago

todayng

TODAY Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks https://t.co/Ps32YxMith 55 minutes ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks https://t.co/4L6BxIi5eu https://t.co/SyVyDJ9Xr9 2 hours ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/9PoMFOgXyQ 2 hours ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times #Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 2 hours ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Coronavirus: WHO chief reacts to death threats, racist attacks https://t.co/IHvWmExZVn 2 hours ago

onlinenigeria

OnlineNigeria FFK and Abba Kyari Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party has sai… https://t.co/stf3nYQxFB 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.