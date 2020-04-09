Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive unit

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive unit

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward."

The post Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive unit appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit

Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit 01:14

 Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit On April 9, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU). The spokesman seemed to imply that Johnson’s COVID-19 symptoms had improved, saying he was now in...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

plutarch_z

PlutarchZ RT @mgrant76308: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care Thursday, is now on a general ward, and is “making positive… 5 seconds ago

katsuyatakasu

高須克弥 RT @CNN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition "continues to improve" after his third night in intensive care with the coronavir… 14 seconds ago

Gorrdyfirsta

JOGO RT @cnnbrk: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of intensive care https://t.co/X322ZT1dIA https://t.co/j4hXI0kIqb 24 seconds ago

aloha_aya

Aya M. O RT @ABC: BREAKING: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of the intensive care unit, spokesperson says. Johnson "is in extremely goo… 33 seconds ago

Raycspike

Ray #FBPE #FightOn RT @sazmeister88: wishing Boris Johnson a speedy recovery so he can come back and be held fully accountable for the deaths of all the peopl… 56 seconds ago

JunaidK38785801

Junaid Khan 🇵🇰 RT @AJEnglish: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved out of intensive care https://t.co/FauaEyhIzs https://t.co/n1qLNJUBRB 56 seconds ago

2Thedogpound

THEDOGPOUND(2) RT @MrDiddy85: The Prime Minister Boris Johnson LEAVES Intensive Care unit after three nights to continue his Coronavirus recovery on hospi… 1 minute ago

suman7788

Suman RT @asjadnazir: The doctor who warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson frontline staff urgently needed more Protective Equipment has died af… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.