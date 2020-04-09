Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive unit

Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit On April 9, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU). The spokesman seemed to imply that Johnson’s COVID-19 symptoms had improved, saying he was now in...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
PlutarchZ RT @mgrant76308: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care Thursday, is now on a general ward, and is “making positive… 5 seconds ago
高須克弥 RT @CNN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition "continues to improve" after his third night in intensive care with the coronavir… 14 seconds ago
JOGO RT @cnnbrk: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of intensive care
https://t.co/X322ZT1dIA https://t.co/j4hXI0kIqb 24 seconds ago
Aya M. O RT @ABC: BREAKING: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of the intensive care unit, spokesperson says.
Johnson "is in extremely goo… 33 seconds ago
Ray #FBPE #FightOn RT @sazmeister88: wishing Boris Johnson a speedy recovery so he can come back and be held fully accountable for the deaths of all the peopl… 56 seconds ago
Junaid Khan 🇵🇰 RT @AJEnglish: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved out of intensive care https://t.co/FauaEyhIzs https://t.co/n1qLNJUBRB 56 seconds ago
THEDOGPOUND(2) RT @MrDiddy85: The Prime Minister Boris Johnson LEAVES Intensive Care unit after three nights to continue his Coronavirus recovery on hospi… 1 minute ago
Suman RT @asjadnazir: The doctor who warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson frontline staff urgently needed more Protective Equipment has died af… 1 minute ago