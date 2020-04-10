Tanzania: Drawing On Ebola Readiness to Tackle COVID-19

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[WHO] Dar es Salaam -Like many African countries now making use of Ebola and Influenza preparedness to step up their COVID-19 response, Tanzania is tapping into the skills of health workers already knowledgeable in infectious disease control, established influenza sentinel surveillance system and repurposing facilities to tackle the new virus.


