Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Is the Enemy, Not Media - MISA Tells Police

Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Is the Enemy, Not Media - MISA Tells Police

allAfrica.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] MISA-Zimbabwe has commended the government for categorising the media as an essential service, among other critical sectors, whose operations should not be restricted during the national lockdown given the important role it plays in advancing the exercise and enjoyment of fundamental rights and freedoms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.