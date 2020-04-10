Global  

Zimbabwe: Security Forces Up Game for Lockdown Compliance

Friday, 10 April 2020
[The Herald] Zimbabwe has moved into a potentially defining moment in terms of enforcement of the 21-day lockdown, with a heavy police and army presence on all roads leading into central Harare today, following worryingly large numbers of people this week.
