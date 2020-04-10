Global  

South Africa: Mbalula to Report Somizi for Fake News and Misinformation Over Lockdown Extension

allAfrica.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
[News24Wire] Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula said he will reporting celebrity Somizi Mholongo to police for fake news and misinformation peddling after he claimed that the minister had told him about the lockdown extension before the official announcement was made on Thursday evening.
