Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: U.S. cases surpass 500,000

Coronavirus: U.S. cases surpass 500,000

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
On Friday, the U.S. recorded 35,551 new cases and 2,074 deaths.

The post Coronavirus: U.S. cases surpass 500,000 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Coronavirus Cases Double Among Mass. First Responders

Coronavirus Cases Double Among Mass. First Responders 01:52

 First responders testing positive for COVID-19 has doubled in just days. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.