Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Tanzania: Magufuli Warns of Hunger in Good Friday Message

Tanzania: Magufuli Warns of Hunger in Good Friday Message

allAfrica.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
[Citizen] Dar es Salaam -President John Magufuli said on Friday, April 10 this year, that the ravaging coronavirus pandemic code-named 'Covid-19' is likely to result in food shortages across the country. In the event, the Head of State urged Tanzanians to work hard wherever they are to bring succor to the country in the light of the associated challenges.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.