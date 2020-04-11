Tanzania: Magufuli Warns of Hunger in Good Friday Message

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

[Citizen] Dar es Salaam -President John Magufuli said on Friday, April 10 this year, that the ravaging coronavirus pandemic code-named 'Covid-19' is likely to result in food shortages across the country. In the event, the Head of State urged Tanzanians to work hard wherever they are to bring succor to the country in the light of the associated challenges.


