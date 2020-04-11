Global  

Congo-Kinshasa: New Ebola Case Confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

[WHO] A new case of Ebola virus disease was confirmed today in the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)."While not welcome news, this is an event we anticipated. We kept response teams in Beni and other high risk areas for precisely this reason," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.As part of the active Ebola surveillance system in place to respond to this ongoing outbreak in DRC, thousands of alerts are still being investigated every day. An alert is a pers
