Rivers State Government took the decision “after due consultations with eminent clergy men, well-meaning Nigerians and civil society groups." The post Rivers backtracks, says ‘full congregation’ not allowed in churches on Easter Sunday appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Muhd Sani Gamandi RT @PremiumTimesng: Rivers backtracks, says ‘full congregation’ not allowed in churches on Easter Sunday https://t.co/zyps60WJ1J 8 minutes ago Rifnote News Aggregates Rivers backtracks, says ‘full congregation’ not allowed in churches on Easter Sunday - https://t.co/QmdVN4YTWp 13 minutes ago Plain Facts Rivers backtracks, says ‘full congregation’ not allowed in churches on Easter Sunday https://t.co/CWNkw2qns5 https://t.co/Fb79F01VxC 21 minutes ago Nigeria Stock Exchange News Rivers backtracks, says ‘full congregation’ not allowed in churches on Easter Sunday #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/Y8bDdHBTbd 21 minutes ago Premium Times Rivers backtracks, says ‘full congregation’ not allowed in churches on Easter Sunday https://t.co/zyps60WJ1J 25 minutes ago