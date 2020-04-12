Global  

Nigeria: How NPA Is Minimizing Impact of COVID-19 On Nigerian Economy

allAfrica.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
[This Day] As countries around the world grapple with the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic, measures put in place by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, such as diversion of vessels whose crew members are showing symptoms of the virus from Mauritius (considered gateway to Africa), suspension of all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments, agreement with the Nigeria Customs Service to move overtime cargo to federal government's warehouse at Ikorodu, will help mi
