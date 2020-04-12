Global  

Nigeria: COVID 19 - Holding Govt Accountable On Budgetary Allocations for Health

allAfrica.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
[This Day] Despite failure of the past years, when the 2020 budget was announced, Nigerians were optimistic the presidency's promises to provide standard, quality, affordable and accessible healthcare to all, in order to achieve universal health coverage, as stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) would come to fruition. In the wake of Covid-19, the global pandemic, Nigerian's yearning for better and standard healthcare system through its health spend from 2015 till date is brought to the fore as the pandem
