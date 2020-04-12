Global  

U.S. coronavirus death toll now world’s highest

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
On Friday, the U.S. also became the first county in the world to record no fewer than 2,000 deaths in a single day.

The post U.S. coronavirus death toll now world's highest appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Numbers: April 11 At 6 P.M.

Coronavirus Numbers: April 11 At 6 P.M. 01:08

 The United States now has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world with more than 20,000 deaths.

