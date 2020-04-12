Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, discharged from hospital

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, discharged from hospital

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
After a week of being treated for COVID-19, Mr Johnson was finally discharged from hospital.

The post UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, discharged from hospital appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson leaves hospital

Boris Johnson leaves hospital 01:09

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms. But Downing Street said he would not be returning to work immediately on doctors’ orders and would instead head to his country residence in Buckinghamshire to recuperate.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

delaskablack

katherine shaw RT @Rob_Kimbell: Thank you to Jenny from Invercargill in New Zealand and to Luis from Porto in Portugal who watched over our Prime Minister… 4 seconds ago

redwhiteprinces

Elizabeth Betowski RT @AP: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from a London hospital after being treated for the coronavirus. Jo… 5 seconds ago

BeardedGenius

Nooruddean Amazing. I - with my relatively tiny and insignificant twitter account - am being held to account by annoyed follow… https://t.co/nx2EIgvakX 7 seconds ago

FranKirkley

Fran Kirkley RT @BonginoReport: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released from hospital amid coronavirus fight https://t.co/s47YhvrWdc 8 seconds ago

SowetanLIVE

Sowetan LIVE British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a wee… https://t.co/OqkVpq9mAs 9 seconds ago

KATUNews

KATU News UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the hospital, says staff saved his life: https://t.co/0EOiVdANKE 9 seconds ago

jasonxghostdog

Jason N costa RT @LBC: Nick Ferrari had this important message for Boris Johnson: "We are all in this together, Prime Minister. Tell us why it's gone wro… 11 seconds ago

Wu65272691

Wu RT @business: BREAKING: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from the hospital https://t.co/Aq5w0V7Cfu https://t.co/Eh54Z9z8… 12 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.