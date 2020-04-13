Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Announces Free Water, Electricity

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Announces Free Water, Electricity

allAfrica.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
[Nairobi News] Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has earned praise from the African community on social media following his announcement that his government will foot the water and water bills of all Ghanaians for the months of April, May and June.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Campus360_daily

Campus360 Daily RT @Alkebulanetwork: Highlights of Ghana's president, Nana Akufo Addo's address to the nation on #COVID19 https://t.co/GTPmvxaSO4 5 seconds ago

tagthemoney

chibarki Baye RT @RankGhana: Ghana is the only country in Africa to have conducted 60,000 tests - President Akufo-Addo. #TheLockdown 54 seconds ago

GhBreakingNewz

GH Breaking News Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have increased 1,042. This was announced by President Akufo-Addo during his seventh addr… https://t.co/2vysIaZqyu 1 minute ago

Alkebulanetwork

Alkebulan Network (AN) Highlights of Ghana's president, Nana Akufo Addo's address to the nation on #COVID19 https://t.co/GTPmvxaSO4 2 minutes ago

afiabae_

Bub RT @KarenAttiah: Ghana's president Akufo-Addo is lifting partial lockdowns on movement. "But lifting these restrictions does not mean we… 2 minutes ago

mxteki

Tæki RT @JustNanaAma: “Before the virus’s outbreak, the two main political parties in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo’s governing NPP and the opposi… 3 minutes ago

OduroKwame

Kwame oduro Manuel RT @Joy997FM: Ghana is the only country in Africa to have conducted 60,000 tests - President Akufo-Addo. #TheLockdown 4 minutes ago

MrMcConkie

Richard O. McConkie RT @Meek_AA: I strongly disagree with President Akufo-Addo for lifting the ban now. I don't what kind of information he has about the whole… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.