South Sudan: Malawian Released From South Sudan Jail After 16 Months Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

[Nyasa Times] South Sudan court dismissed a fraud case involving a Malawian suspects Biswick Kaswaswa, who was held in Juba's Central Prison, and he has been released 16 months after his arrest. 👓 View full article

