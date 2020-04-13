Global  

South Sudan: Malawian Released From South Sudan Jail After 16 Months

allAfrica.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
[Nyasa Times] South Sudan court dismissed a fraud case involving a Malawian suspects Biswick Kaswaswa, who was held in Juba's Central Prison, and he has been released 16 months after his arrest.
