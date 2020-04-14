[This Day] Nigeria has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 343 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ABDULAHI DASAR Nigeria: Country Records 20 New Cases of COVID-19 https://t.co/7SP7tWiHjk 19 minutes ago African Peace Nigeria: Country Records 20 New Cases of COVID-19 https://t.co/TMdG7pNCgu 24 minutes ago Ani Uchiche Benjamin Nigeria has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 343 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.… https://t.co/XOg56zTMPC 6 hours ago The Herald This brings the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country to 343. https://t.co/ilWkUj7vgO 8 hours ago The Whistler NG Nigeria has recorded twenty new coronavirus cases in Lagos, Edo, Kano, ogun and Ondo states This brings the total n… https://t.co/RbJFkO3nbO 9 hours ago Adebayo Mabayoje #COVID19 GLOBAL UPDATES NIGERIA is at 102 on the global records of Confirmed Cases by Country/Region (Deaths); movi… https://t.co/OayKo65o0I 9 hours ago News Diary Nigeria has recorded five new coronavirus cases in Lagos, Kwara and Kastina states. This brings the total number o… https://t.co/iEUJ1tSUKd 17 hours ago CoreTV News Nigeria records five new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 323 Five more positive cases of coronavirus have bee… https://t.co/OzBxZslXSk 20 hours ago