Nigeria: Country Records 20 New Cases of COVID-19

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
[This Day] Nigeria has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 343 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country

New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country 00:48

 In New York state, over 160,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

