[VOA] Johanneburg -The government of eSwatini is refuting media reports that the nation's King Mswati III - the last absolute monarch in Africa - is "critically ill" with COVID-19.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Global Issues Web Swaziland: Govt Says Reports of King's Illness Are 'Sick Joke' https://t.co/bLBLIk7GqD https://t.co/yMvlLb8RIn 2 days ago Marijke van der Lee Swaziland: Govt Says Reports of King's Illness Are 'Sick Joke' https://t.co/Pq2LXUB1M5 #newspapers #feedly 2 days ago John Mapenzi Swaziland: Govt Says Reports of King's Illness Are 'Sick Joke' https://t.co/2sNqpNVSnX https://t.co/U3VEjTW6Zi 2 days ago ABDULAHI DASAR Swaziland: Govt Says Reports of King's Illness Are 'Sick Joke' https://t.co/5AX17VHofv 2 days ago