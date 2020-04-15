Angola: Benfica De Luanda Club Founder Dies At 85 Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

[ANGOP] Luanda -The founder of Benfica de Luanda club Carlos Montez died Monday in Lisbon (Portugal), victim of a stroke, at the age of 85, said Tuesday in Luanda Montez's son, João Montez. 👓 View full article

