Botswana: U.S.$98,4 Million Social Services Budget Will Last for Three Months Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

[Botswana Daily News] Gaborone -Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Mr Eric Molale says the P1.2 billion budgeted for social services under the current financial year will also be used to cater for temporary relief food baskets. 👓 View full article

