Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Botswana: U.S.$98,4 Million Social Services Budget Will Last for Three Months

Botswana: U.S.$98,4 Million Social Services Budget Will Last for Three Months

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
[Botswana Daily News] Gaborone -Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Mr Eric Molale says the P1.2 billion budgeted for social services under the current financial year will also be used to cater for temporary relief food baskets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.