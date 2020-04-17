Medical doctor dies in Akwa Ibom after showing symptoms of coronavirus Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Akwa Ibom State has six confirmed cases of COVID-19.



The post Medical doctor dies in Akwa Ibom after showing symptoms of coronavirus appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this