BREAKING: Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, is dead

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Mr Kyari died of coronavirus and was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lagos for the disease.

The post BREAKING: Abba Kyari, President Buhari's Chief of Staff, is dead appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
