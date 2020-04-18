BREAKING: Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, is dead Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mr Kyari died of coronavirus and was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lagos for the disease.



The post BREAKING: Abba Kyari, President Buhari's Chief of Staff, is dead appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

