Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Nigeria: How to Organise Islamic Funeral (Janazah) for Those Killed By COVID-19

Nigeria: How to Organise Islamic Funeral (Janazah) for Those Killed By COVID-19

allAfrica.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
[Premium Times] May Allah in His Infinite Mercy forgive the death ones among us, safeguard us, heal the infected patients of COVID-19 among us, and all sick all over the world, and remove the epidemic entirely from the surface of the earth. Ameen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.