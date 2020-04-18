Africa: Sieren's China - Scapegoating African Residents Over COVID-19 Fears
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () [DW] As Chinese citizens fear a second wave of coronavirus cases, African nationals in China face even more discrimination than usual. DW's Frank Sieren says the state should confront its racism problem.
GUANGZHOU, CHINA — McDonald's was forced to apologize after a video went viral showing a laminated sign posted in one of its Chinese restaurants.
The sign read, "Notice: We've been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant."
McDonald's spokeswoman, Regina...