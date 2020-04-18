Global  

Africa: Sieren's China - Scapegoating African Residents Over COVID-19 Fears

allAfrica.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
[DW] As Chinese citizens fear a second wave of coronavirus cases, African nationals in China face even more discrimination than usual. DW's Frank Sieren says the state should confront its racism problem.
