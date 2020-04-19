Chad: 44 Suspected Boko Haram Jihadis Found Dead in Chad Prison Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

[DW] In Chad, 44 suspected members of the jihadi group Boko Haram have been found dead following a recent arrest. Coroners have said they suspect the prisoners ingested a substance to cause heart and breathing complications. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PROF NNADI GOODLUCK I RT @olushola_shola: According to @AlJazeera news, 44 Boko Haram fighters killed in Chad prison by suspected food poisoning. Chad unlike Nig… 27 seconds ago Jibrin Ibrahim RT @naijama: “Chadian Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (CTDDH), made similar accusations. Prison officials had “locked the pri… 2 minutes ago Qanuck 👀👀👀 Heart attacks can be deadly. “Autopsies on four dead prisoners revealed traces of a lethal substance which had… https://t.co/6gce3o5WIX 2 minutes ago Shauntv 44 suspected members of Boko Haram were found dead in a prison in Chad's capital city of N'Djamena on Saturday, Apr… https://t.co/mMlKDu67ep 3 minutes ago ifeanyi edeh ogbodo According to @AlJazeera news, 44 Boko Haram fighters killed in Chad prison by suspected food poisoning. Chad unlike… https://t.co/FiUcrjoyWy 5 minutes ago حواء💋 RT @bulamabukarti: 44 of the 58 BH fighters captured by Chad in its recent onslaught on the group have been found dead. There are three pos… 7 minutes ago Tim Wilson As the mass death of their prisoners in Chad hits the headlines, look out for this major new study in the @CSTPV mo… https://t.co/AuE6gDtYlK 9 minutes ago