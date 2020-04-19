Global  

Chad: 44 Suspected Boko Haram Jihadis Found Dead in Chad Prison

allAfrica.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
[DW] In Chad, 44 suspected members of the jihadi group Boko Haram have been found dead following a recent arrest. Coroners have said they suspect the prisoners ingested a substance to cause heart and breathing complications.
