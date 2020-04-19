Namibia: Live Poultry Imports From USA and Ukraine Suspended Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

[Namibian] NAMIBIA has suspended the import and in-transit movement of live poultry and poultry products from South Carolina in the United States of America due to a bird flu outbreak. 👓 View full article

