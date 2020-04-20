Global  

Africa: One World Concert Raised U.S.$127 Million in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

allAfrica.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
[Global Citizen] New York -International advocacy organization Global Citizen, together with Lady Gaga, tonight announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporate partners and philanthropists announced their support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the  World Health Organization , powered by the UN Foundation, during the One World: Together At Home global broadcast event. Donations to the fund will suppor
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Concert: 'One World: Together At Home' Saturday Night At 8 P.M. On CBS For COVID-19 Relief

Coronavirus Concert: 'One World: Together At Home' Saturday Night At 8 P.M. On CBS For COVID-19 Relief 02:33

 Some of the biggest names in the entertainment world are uniting Saturday for "One World: Together At Home," a global special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

