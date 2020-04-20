Africa: One World Concert Raised U.S.$127 Million in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

[Global Citizen] New York -International advocacy organization Global Citizen, together with Lady Gaga, tonight announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporate partners and philanthropists announced their support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization , powered by the UN Foundation, during the One World: Together At Home global broadcast event. Donations to the fund will suppor 👓 View full article

