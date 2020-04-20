Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Immigration officers face discipline for recording ‘Bop Daddy’ video

Immigration officers face discipline for recording ‘Bop Daddy’ video

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The video was first posted on a WhatsApp group of immigration officers three weeks ago, but it did not cause trouble until the comptroller-general saw it.

The post Immigration officers face discipline for recording ‘Bop Daddy’ video appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

forenaijagist

forenaijagist Immigration Officers Face Discipline For Recording ‘Bop Daddy’ Video A trio of Nigerian immigration officers are to… https://t.co/Am2dpNbO7l 4 hours ago

donemmynaijacom

Donemmynaijacom Immigration Officers Face Discipline For Recording ‘Bop Daddy’ Video https://t.co/6JK7QrgvDZ https://t.co/tl3r5uu3vk 6 hours ago

uwaisbashir

Uwais Bashir RT @PremiumTimesng: Immigration officers face discipline for recording ‘Bop Daddy’ video https://t.co/PU1CJdbPWh 15 hours ago

WizkidAfrica

@Wizkid Africa Nigeria Immigration Officers Face Discipline For Recording ‘Bop Daddy’ Video https://t.co/VdqXkMy2vM https://t.co/zwPIT7qYPP 15 hours ago

247NNU

247 Nigeria News Update Immigration officers face discipline for recording ‘Bop Daddy’ video....CLICK LINK https://t.co/az7HJleQ3A https://t.co/zmGVNqPHDp 16 hours ago

abnalye79675481

abnalyemen Immigration officers face discipline for recording ‘Bop Daddy’ video https://t.co/sbWvmoSmDU 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.