Africa: Idris Elba to Help Farmers in Poor nNtions

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
[Thomson Reuters Foundation] The agriculture agency will give $40 million to a fund launched by Idris Elba to help farmers in poor nations. The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to IFAD's president ahead of the announcement
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Idris Elba, wife recall Covid experience, launch UN fund for farmers

Watch: Idris Elba, wife recall Covid experience, launch UN fund for farmers 02:44

 Hollywood actor Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre recalled their Covid experience. Elba said his live has turned around after he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in March. The couple has been recovering from the virus in New Mexico. Idris and Sabrina also announced a new UN fund for farmers...

Tweets about this

nforou_

Freddy Noma, PhD To build sustainable resilience digital solutions should be the backbone of Africa's risk management programs… https://t.co/W212SqI3nb 27 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Africa: Idris Elba to Help Farmers in Poor nNtions https://t.co/6mnzNR9afd https://t.co/Zufc08GQIw 58 minutes ago

Dispatch_DD

@dispatch_DD RT @africa_dispatch: Idris Elba and his wife have launched a coronavirus relief fund to help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. htt… 10 hours ago

Lilliandrabo

Lillian Munguni. 🇺🇬 Now Idris and Sabrina Elba after oba healing from COVID19 wants to help farmer's in Africa. Mbwenu Africa mazima we are in need kabisa. 13 hours ago

AllegraFox

AllegraFox As UN Goodwill Ambassadors, Idris Elba& his wife,have joined forces with UN International Fund for Agricultural Dev… https://t.co/CiwdpGy0fz 15 hours ago

africa_dispatch

Dispatch AFRICA Idris Elba and his wife have launched a coronavirus relief fund to help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. https://t.co/uz8iAik0R5 16 hours ago

zadama24

Zambia Daily Mail RT @cgtnafrica: British actor and filmmaker Idris Elba launched a new United Nations fund to help farmers in poorer nations, calling on ri… 16 hours ago

cgtnafrica

CGTN Africa British actor and filmmaker Idris Elba launched a new United Nations fund to help farmers in poorer nations, calli… https://t.co/h4emp4rl9A 18 hours ago

