Africa: Idris Elba to Help Farmers in Poor nNtions
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () [Thomson Reuters Foundation] The agriculture agency will give $40 million to a fund launched by Idris Elba to help farmers in poor nations. The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to IFAD's president ahead of the announcement
Hollywood actor Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre recalled their Covid experience. Elba said his live has turned around after he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in March. The couple has been recovering from the virus in New Mexico. Idris and Sabrina also announced a new UN fund for farmers...
