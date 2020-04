Zimbabwe: Man Remanded in Custody Over Fake Mnangagwa COVID-19 Statement Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

[New Zimbabwe] A Chitungwiza man has been remanded in custody for circulating a fake press statement announcing the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown purporting it had been issued by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this