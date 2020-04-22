Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: Delta records two new cases, monitors 140 contacts

Coronavirus: Delta records two new cases, monitors 140 contacts

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The two new cases, one female and one male, were recorded at Uvwie and Udu Local Government Areas of the state.

The post Coronavirus: Delta records two new cases, monitors 140 contacts appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk RT @todayng: Delta records two new coronavirus cases https://t.co/xoDmQdknBh 18 minutes ago

todayng

TODAY Delta records two new coronavirus cases https://t.co/xoDmQdknBh 18 minutes ago

StoriesPointNg

Point of Stories NG RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Delta records two new coronavirus cases https://t.co/woyjAUTRZg 19 minutes ago

owoniyilb

Omo Eyan 're RT @PremiumTimesng: #Coronavirus: Delta records two new cases, monitors 140 contacts via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 21 minutes ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk Delta records two new coronavirus cases https://t.co/woyjAUTRZg 23 minutes ago

MalaTujjani73

Muh'd Mala Tijjani RT @todayng: Delta records two new coronavirus cases https://t.co/dPhp4LS3f5 43 minutes ago

raolaitan

RAOLAITAN RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Delta records two new coronavirus cases https://t.co/5OTR9GOjyq 47 minutes ago

todayng

TODAY Delta records two new coronavirus cases https://t.co/dPhp4LS3f5 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.