WHO warns that malaria deaths in Africa could double in 2020 Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In 2018, there were 213 million malaria cases and 360,000 related deaths in the African region, accounting for over 90 per cent of global cases.



The post WHO warns that malaria deaths in Africa could double in 2020 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this