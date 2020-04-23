Global  

WHO warns that malaria deaths in Africa could double in 2020

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
In 2018, there were 213 million malaria cases and 360,000 related deaths in the African region, accounting for over 90 per cent of global cases.

