Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday

BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and sex.

The post BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

platinumpost2

platinum_post BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday #NigeriaNews, #Nigeria, #News https://t.co/nAeg8kSY40 33 seconds ago

GombeHand

Gombe In Your Hand BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday. Following the sighting of the moon,… https://t.co/dTS5sl0QaZ 12 minutes ago

MMSharubutu

Muttaka Mohammed Sharubutu BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday. Following the sighting of the moon,… https://t.co/8Bc9y2JxvZ 14 minutes ago

bissiriyu

Longerzeez/لونغازيز RT @PremiumTimesng: BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday https://t.co/tQV2987tA0 15 minutes ago

dae6cd8b5c8e4df

Adeosun Adewale. L BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday 16 minutes ago

Aypantami

Ahmad Yusuf Pantami BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday. Masha Allah. 28 minutes ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday https://t.co/4WEuQhKNBO https://t.co/zfF6wlM8DR 30 minutes ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News BREAKING: Sultan declares sighting of moon, says Ramadan 2020 starts Friday #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/xuXatXv1cd 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.