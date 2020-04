COVID-19 Lockdown: Inter-state travellers intercepted in Enugu, turned back Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

This came as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi visited Enugu-Benue and Enugu-Kogi land boundaries to monitor compliance.



The post COVID-19 Lockdown: Inter-state travellers intercepted in Enugu, turned back appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources COVID-19 lockdown: Enugu traders switch to foodstuff business Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu had on April 1, imposed an initial 14-days lockdown on the state to contain COVID-19 and later extended it by another 14 days...

Premium Times Nigeria 4 days ago





Tweets about this