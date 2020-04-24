Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: Experts caution against injecting disinfectant after Trump statement

Coronavirus: Experts caution against injecting disinfectant after Trump statement

Premium Times Nigeria Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
"Trump's briefings are actively endangering the public's health. Boycott the propaganda. Listen to the experts. And please don't drink disinfectant."

The post Coronavirus: Experts caution against injecting disinfectant after Trump statement appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment

Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment 00:32

 US President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including the suggestion that a disinfectant injection could be developed as a treatment.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Coronavirus: Experts caution against injecting disinfectant after Trump statement https://t.co/nfBrB7TjU5 https://t.co/UxQGbtjgJd 11 minutes ago

lance458

Lanre Yusuf RT @PremiumTimesng: Coronavirus: Experts caution against injecting disinfectant after Trump statement https://t.co/6nUfNFKmux 12 minutes ago

VictorAlfred666

Victor Alfred RT @PremiumTimesng: Coronavirus: Experts caution against injecting disinfectant after Trump statement via @24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJ… 13 minutes ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Coronavirus: Experts caution against injecting disinfectant after Trump statement via @24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 13 minutes ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Coronavirus: Experts caution against injecting disinfectant after Trump statement https://t.co/6nUfNFKmux 14 minutes ago

JamieTengan415

James Tengan RT @jt_osaki: Abe has "enthusiastically promoted the anti-influenza drug Avigan as a possible game-changer in the fight against the coronav… 6 hours ago

jt_osaki

Tomohiro Osaki Abe has "enthusiastically promoted the anti-influenza drug Avigan as a possible game-changer in the fight against t… https://t.co/xCpfvSta0C 6 hours ago

DeKalbDems15

DeKalbCo.Dems RT @suspersists: ⁦@GovBillLee⁩ Top health experts caution against reopening society before coronavirus testing capacity expands - CNN https… 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.