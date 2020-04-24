Global  

Malawi: 10 More COVID-19 Cases Recorded

allAfrica.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
[Nyasa Times] Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has said on Thursday that there are 10 new coornavirus (COVID-19) confirmed cases bringing total number to 33 cases.
Tweets about this

makoko_sharon

SHARON RT @_YoungJnr: Malawi has tested 480 people and only 18 were found positive with COVID. The rest of you countries have way more positive ca… 47 minutes ago

Brenkwi

Brennan Kwilasya RT @zodiakonline: #ZBSNews Minister of Health of Jappie Mhango has announced that #Malawi recorded 10 more new cases of Covid-19 at Kaliye… 3 hours ago

mikelpinhead

Mikel Cimarro RT @Reprieve: At least 33 cases have now been confirmed in Malawi. In light of #Covid19, the government must act with pace to reduce overcr… 4 hours ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Malawi: 10 More COVID-19 Cases Recorded https://t.co/O5V572I8eW 4 hours ago

Reprieve

Reprieve At least 33 cases have now been confirmed in Malawi. In light of #Covid19, the government must act with pace to red… https://t.co/BTDYMrsOpK 6 hours ago

allafrica

allAfrica.com 10 More COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Malawi: https://t.co/3V1dZELFYv #Malawi #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusUpdate… https://t.co/BLTMatoRhx 7 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Malawi: 10 More COVID-19 Cases Recorded https://t.co/UrVgczP75N https://t.co/s8O6PRLhwR 8 hours ago

dnyangulu

Deborah Nyangulu RT @DUMBANIMZALE: #Malawi has registered 10 more new #COVID19 cases, bringing a total number of confirmed cases in the country to 33.The ne… 1 day ago

