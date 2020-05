Tanzania: Magufuli Pardons 3,973 Prisoners On Union Day Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[Citizen] Dar es Salaam -President John Magufuli in marking 56th Union Day has on Saturday, April 25, granted pardon to a total of 3,973 prisoners. 👓 View full article

