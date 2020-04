Uganda: Political Activist Barbara Allimadi Reported Dead Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

[Monitor] Political activist and International Affairs Secretary of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Barbara Allimadi is reported dead. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this hassan mayanja RT @kizzabesigye1: Barbara has been an impactful and a fearless frontline activist of the ongoing liberation struggle in Uganda. Her sudden… 4 minutes ago Kifefe Kizza-Besigye Barbara has been an impactful and a fearless frontline activist of the ongoing liberation struggle in Uganda. Her s… https://t.co/fBZncMxNTt 3 hours ago