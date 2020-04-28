Workers’ Day: Nigerian government declares Friday public holiday

The Meaning Behind May Day May 1, known as May Day, is an official holiday in 66 countries across the world. May Day originated as an ancient pagan celebration of spring, known as “Beltane." It took on a different meaning in the 19th century when it became connected to the labor rights movement. On...
BANGKOK (AP) — Beijing will open public parks to visitors over the five-day May 1 holiday but at 30% capacity as coronavirus cases subside in the country where... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsday