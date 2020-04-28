Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Workers’ Day: Nigerian government declares Friday public holiday

Workers’ Day: Nigerian government declares Friday public holiday

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
International Workers' Day, also known as Workers' Day, Labour Day or May Day, is marked on the first day of May..

The post Workers’ Day: Nigerian government declares Friday public holiday appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: The Meaning Behind May Day

The Meaning Behind May Day 01:12

 The Meaning Behind May Day May 1, known as May Day, is an official holiday in 66 countries across the world. May Day originated as an ancient pagan celebration of spring, known as “Beltane." It took on a different meaning in the 19th century when it became connected to the labor rights movement. On...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Essential Workers To Walk Off The Job In Mass May Day Protest [Video]

Coronavirus: Essential Workers To Walk Off The Job In Mass May Day Protest

May Day usually brings thousands of people to downtown Los Angeles for a march and protest for workers’ rights, but that won’t happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and social..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:00Published
Everything Binging with Babish Does In a Day [Video]

Everything Binging with Babish Does In a Day

Binging with Babish's Andrew Rea takes us through everything he does in a day.

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 08:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria: Workers' Day - Nigerian Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday

[Premium Times] The Nigerian government has declared Friday, May 1, as public holiday to mark this year's International Workers' Day.
allAfrica.com

Asia Today: Beijing reopening parks in easing of virus rules

BANGKOK (AP) — Beijing will open public parks to visitors over the five-day May 1 holiday but at 30% capacity as coronavirus cases subside in the country where...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsday

Tweets about this