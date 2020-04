Barbara Judy AT RT @AFP: #UPDATE 🇬🇧 British Airways is set to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan as the carrier grapples with the fall… 15 seconds ago Imperial Innovation & Entrepreneurship RT @FinancialTimes: Just in: British Airways is preparing to cut 12,000 jobs, or 30% of its workforce, as the coronavirus crisis continues… 27 seconds ago Kompins RT @paullewismoney: British Airways is to make 12,000 workers redundant, a third of its workforce. https://t.co/uaE8VyP1Ww the scale and sp… 56 seconds ago Will Flockton RT @Daily_Express: British Airways could cut up to 12,000 jobs including cabin crew as the coronavirus crisis hits https://t.co/9td1CbIsJQ… 1 minute ago Coronavirus Alarm BREAKING: British Airways is set to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan as the carrier grapples… https://t.co/1gcHoNIsIP 2 minutes ago Umarmia Kashya British Airways To Cut Up To 12,000 Jobs Over Coronavirus https://t.co/wBlE4TByzE 2 minutes ago Fjordman RT @BBCBusiness: Coronavirus: British Airways to cut up to 12,000 jobs https://t.co/bX30VuhrG4 2 minutes ago lakshman RT @BBCNews: British Airways set to cut up to 12,000 jobs as it deals with a collapse in business because of coronavirus https://t.co/iuLxD… 3 minutes ago