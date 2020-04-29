Global  

Coronavirus: Streamed films to be eligible for Oscars amid pandemic

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Jayne Augoye Entertainment Abstract: To be eligible, the films must be made available to the Academy Screening Room. Pix: Oscars file pics The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said it will temporarily consider movies on commercial streaming platforms for Oscars eligibility this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In recent years, the […]

The post Coronavirus: Streamed films to be eligible for Oscars amid pandemic appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
 Films that were unable to show in cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible for the 2021 Academy Awards.

