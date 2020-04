COVID-19 leads to polio outbreak in Niger Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The suspension of immunisation work in Niger because of the coronavirus has sparked a new outbreak of polio there, the UN's health body says. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Oden The World Health Organisation says #Niger has been struck by a new outbreak of #polio, following the suspension of… https://t.co/vcFJjoUQg0 2 hours ago john bolton Now this is a***problem. I have spent hundreds of hours and raised tens of thousands to eradicate polio. COV… https://t.co/oBwxXUKjAm 7 hours ago