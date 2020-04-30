Djibouti: Lockdown At U.S. Military Base in Djibouti As Coronavirus Spreads
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () [RFI] The US military base in Djibouti is going on lockdown after a second case of coronavirus was confirmed, according to an American military newspaper. Camp Lemonnier, which provides the US military with a strategic foothold in east Africa, will go on indefinite lockdown to prevent further spread of Covid-19.
