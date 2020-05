You Might Like

Tweets about this Affidavit president RT @PremiumTimesng: COVID-19: Four reportedly killed, 16 injured as soldiers enforce lockdown in Taraba community https://t.co/DUK8OITXi4 4 minutes ago AGDaki RT @PremiumTimesng: #COVID-19: Four reportedly killed, 16 injured as soldiers enforce lockdown in Taraba community via 24liveblog https://t… 44 minutes ago Nigeria Stock Exchange News COVID-19: Four reportedly killed, 16 injured as soldiers enforce lockdown in Taraba community #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/bPreHfMhzS 51 minutes ago Plain Facts COVID-19: Four reportedly killed, 16 injured as soldiers enforce lockdown in Taraba community… https://t.co/4Jt7pjwjRh 51 minutes ago Premium Times #COVID-19: Four reportedly killed, 16 injured as soldiers enforce lockdown in Taraba community via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 54 minutes ago Premium Times COVID-19: Four reportedly killed, 16 injured as soldiers enforce lockdown in Taraba community https://t.co/DUK8OITXi4 54 minutes ago