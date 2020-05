Nigeria: Nasarawa House of Assembly Shut Down As Lawmaker Dies of COVID-19 Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

[Premium Times] Nasarawa Assembly -Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Sunday in Lafia announced the closure of the state's House of Assembly following the death of a lawmaker as a result of COVID-19. 👓 View full article

